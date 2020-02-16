Read inOther Languages

Find Out Today's Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City In SMS. Here's How

How To Find Latest Prices Of Petrol And Diesel: The user is required to send an SMS in a format prescribed to 9224992249 to avail this service.

Oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil review the domestic petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis

Oil marketing companies provide a range of services to communicate the latest rates of fuel to their customers. For instance, state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) provides an SMS-based facility which enables its customers in different parts of the country to receive information on current fuel rates on their mobile. The customer is required to send an SMS in a format prescribed by the company to a particular number in order to avail this service. (Also Read: Diesel Prices Cut After A Day's Pause, Petrol Rate Unchanged For 5th Day)

Here's how to make use of Indian Oil's SMS facility to find out the latest fuel rates in different parts of the country:

The user is required to send an SMS to 9224992249 in the following format, according to the fuel retailer's website - iocl.com: 

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

Once the SMS is sent, the Indian Oil facility responds by sending the desired information in an SMS subsequently.

But which code to send for your city? Here's the list of dealer codes in 41 cities, as listed by Indian Oil on its website:

CitySMS Text
AgartalaRSP 159850
AizwalRSP 160181
AmbalaRSP 102049
BangaloreRSP 118219
BhopalRSP 169398
BhubhaneswarRSP 124305
ChandigarhRSP 102790
ChennaiRSP 133593
DamanRSP 177747
DehradunRSP 161143
FaridabadRSP 102287
GandhinagarRSP 218671
GangtokRSP 159289
GhaziabadRSP 154410
GurgaonRSP 102082
GuwahatiRSP 159571
HyderabadRSP 134483
ImphalRSP 159875
ItanagarRSP 160647
JaipurRSP 123143
JammuRSP 108726
JullunderRSP 108743
KohimaRSP 160154
KolkataRSP 119941
LucknowRSP 155054
MumbaiRSP 108412
New DelhiRSP 102072
NoidaRSP 155444
PanjimRSP 125676
PatnaRSP 166873
PondicherryRSP 135299
Port BlairRSP 220191
RaipurRSP 169751
RanchiRSP 166751
ShillongRSP 159828
ShimlaRSP 109295
SilvasaRSP 112114
SrinagarRSP 109536
TrivandrumRSP 124923
VijayawadaRSP 127611
VisakhapatnamRSP 127290
(Source: iocl.com)

Petrol and diesel prices are currently reviewed by oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum on a daily basis, and any changes are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

