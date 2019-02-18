Petrol Price Near 71 Rupees Per Litre In Delhi Again: Check Latest Fuel Prices In Metros

Petrol price stood at Rs 70.91 per litre in Delhi on Monday, while diesel rate was at Rs 66.11 per litre. The price of petrol in the national capital was less than 10 paise from Rs 71 per litre, a level last seen on January 31 this year. According to data from Indian Oil Corporation, petrol and diesel prices in Delhi were at Rs 70.91 per litre and Rs 66.11 per litre with effect from 6 am on Monday, February 18. The prices of fuels in Mumbai were at Rs 76.54 per litre and Rs 69.23 per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil, the country's largest fuel retailer.