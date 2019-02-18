Petrol Price Near 71 Rupees Per Litre In Delhi Again: Check Latest Fuel Prices In Metros

Petrol price stood at Rs 70.91 per litre in Delhi on Monday, while diesel rate was at Rs 66.11 per litre. The price of petrol in the national capital was less than 10 paise from Rs 71 per litre, a level last seen on January 31 this year. According to data from Indian Oil Corporation, petrol and diesel prices in Delhi were at Rs 70.91 per litre and Rs 66.11 per litre with effect from 6 am on Monday, February 18. The prices of fuels in Mumbai were at Rs 76.54 per litre and Rs 69.23 per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil, the country's largest fuel retailer.
Here are key things to know about the fuel rates today:
- Currently, oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil review the prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis, and any changes are effected at fuel stations at 6 am.
- Petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by the rates of crude oil overseas and rupee-dollar in the forex market.
- In Kolkata, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 73 per litre mark for the first time since February 1, the data showed. The prices of petrol and diesel were at Rs 73.01 per litre and Rs 67.89 per litre with effect from 6 am on Monday, according to the data.
- In Chennai, the prices were at Rs 73.61 per litre for petrol and Rs 69.84 per litre for diesel, according to Indian Oil.
- As per the current system of daily price reviews followed by the oil marketing companies, the domestic fuel prices depend on international fuel prices (fifteen-day average) and the value of the rupee against the dollar.
- The fuel rates vary from city to city and from pump to pump depending on local taxes and transportation cost.
- Petrol prices are up Rs 2.05 per litre and Rs 2.2 per litre in Delhi so far this year.
- Diesel prices have been raised by Rs 3.25 per litre and Rs 3.47 per litre respectively.