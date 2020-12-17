Petrol, Diesel Rates Unchanged For Ninth Day In A Row

Petrol and diesel rates in the country vary from state to state due to local taxes.

State-run oil marketing companies maintained petrol and diesel prices unchanged at existing levels for a ninth straight day on Thursday. In the national capital, the price of petrol remained at Rs 83.71 per litre, and that of diesel at Rs 73.87 per litre — the same levels as Wednesday, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were at Rs 90.34 per litre and Rs 80.51 per litre respectively. The fuel prices in Mumbai are the highest among the four metros. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 83.71 73.87 Mumbai 90.34 80.51 Chennai 86.51 79.21 Kolkata 85.19 77.44 Source: Indian Oil

Currently, three oil marketing companies — Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum — align the domestic fuel prices with global benchmarks by taking into account any changes in foreign exchange rates. Any changes are effected at fuel stations with effect from 6 am every day. The fuel rates vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT).

Meanwhile, crude oil prices edged lower on Wednesday after a surprise gain in US crude inventories and tighter coronavirus lockdowns in Europe, but a weakening dollar and progress on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines offered support.

Brent crude futures were down 0.26 per cent at $50.63 per barrel at the last count.

The rupee ended marginally higher at 73.58 against the US dollar on Wednesday.