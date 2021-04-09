Fuel Consumption Rose In March 2021 To Highest Since December 2019

The country's fuel consumption increased in March 2021, for the first time in three months, to its highest figure recorded since December 2019. The petrol sales last month registered a growth of 27.4 per cent year-on-year, while diesel consumption also went up 27.6 per cent year-on-year. This was a result of the economy that picked up gradually after the COVID-19 induced lockdown.
