Fuel Consumption Rose In March 2021 To Highest Since December 2019

Petrol, Diesel Sales March 2021:

The country's fuel consumption increased in March 2021, for the first time in three months, to its highest figure recorded since December 2019. The petrol sales last month registered a growth of 27.4 per cent year-on-year, while diesel consumption also went up 27.6 per cent year-on-year. This was a result of the economy that picked up gradually after the COVID-19 induced lockdown.