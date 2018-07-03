Petrol, Diesel Prices: Check How Much You Need To Pay In Your City Today

The last time when petrol, diesel prices were slashed was on June 26.

Petrol and diesel prices were both unchanged on Tuesday. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol and diesel prices constant across most of the cities for seventh consecutive day. The price of petrol in the national capital today stands at Rs 75.55 a litre and in Mumbai Rs 82.94 a litre. In Kolkata and Chennai today, petrol prices are Rs 78.23 a litre and Rs 78.40 a litre respectively, according to the rate chart mentioned on Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)'s website and its app, Fuel@IOC.

Diesel price in Delhi today stands at Rs 67.38 per litre and in Mumbai it is Rs 71.49 per litre. In Kolkata and Chennai, diesel prices are Rs 69.93 and Rs 71.12 per litre respectively.

Petrol prices in metro cities on July 3, 2018

Delhi 75.55 Kolkata 78.23 Mumbai 82.94 Chennai 78.40

Diesel prices in metro cities on July 3, 2018

Delhi 67.38 Kolkata 69.93 Mumbai 71.49 Chennai 71.12

State-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices with effect from 6 am every day. Petrol prices in Delhi are the lowest among all metro cities due to lower sales tax or VAT (Value Added Tax).

The last time when petrol, diesel prices were slashed across most cities was on June 26 when petrol price came down in the range of 14 to 18 paise, and diesel prices were slashed in the range of 10-12 paise. The fuel prices have not risen since May 29 when the prices surged to record highs, then, on the back of high crude oil prices.

According to a report of Reuters, domestic sales for diesel and petrol rose to record highs in May, pushing country's overall fuel consumption for the month higher year-on-year, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

India, the world's third-largest oil consumer, used 35.2 million tonnes of diesel during January to May this year, up 6 per cent from the corresponding period last year. Diesel consumption growth during the calendar year of 2018 may be more than double from last year, reported Reuters.

