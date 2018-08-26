What Is Petrol Price In Your City Today? Check Fuel Cost Here

Mumbai has the highest VAT (Value Added Tax) of 39.12 per cent on petrol.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) raised the prices of petrol and diesel on Sunday across four metros of the country. According to daily price notification issued by state-owned oil firms, petrol is retailing at a price of Rs. 77.78 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 85.20 per litre in Mumbai, Rs. 80.71 per litre in Kolkata and Rs. 80.80 per litre in Chennai. Diesel can be purchased today at Rs. 69.32 per litre in Delhi. Diesel is being sold at Rs. 73.01 per litre in Mumbai, Rs. 71.61 per litre in Kolkata and Rs. 72.64 per litre in Chennai.

The revised fuel rates are applicable from 6 am on August 26, 2018. State-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices with effect from 6 am on a daily basis. Fuel prices in Delhi are the cheapest in all metros and most state capitals due to lower sales tax or VAT (Value Added Tax). Mumbai has the highest VAT (Value Added Tax) of 39.12 per cent on petrol.

On Saturday, petrol was sold at Rs 77.67 per litre in Delhi. Petrol was bought at Rs. 85.09 per litre in Mumbai, Rs. 80.61 per litre in Kolkata and Rs. 80.69 per litre in Chennai. While diesel was priced at Rs. 69.18 per litre in Delhi on Saturday. Diesel was priced at Rs. 73.44 per litre in Mumbai, Rs. 72.02 per litre in Kolkata and Rs. 73.08 per litre in Chennai.

According to a report of Press Trust of India (PTI), petrol and diesel will not come under the purview of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the immediate future as neither the Central government nor any of the states is in favour on fears of heavy revenue loss.

Globally, Iran is the third-biggest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, supplying around 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude and condensate to markets this year, equivalent to about 2.5 per cent of global consumption. (With agencies inputs)