Here's How Much You Pay For Petrol And Diesel Today

The domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates.

Prices of petrol and diesel were unchanged across the four metro cities on Monday. Petrol is priced at Rs. 72.01 per litre in New Delhi, Rs. 74.71 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 77.67 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 74.80 per litre in Chennai, according to state-run Indian Oil Corporation's (IOC) website, iocl.com. Diesel rates stood at Rs. 65.25 per litre in New Delhi, Rs. 67.63 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 68.41 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 68.94 per litre in Chennai.

State-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices with effect from 6 am on a daily basis.

The domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates.

Oil prices weakened on Monday after new tariffs imposed by the United States and China came into force, raising concerns about a further hit to global growth and demand for crude, reported news agency Reuters. Brent crude dropped 16 cents to $59.09 a barrel in intraday trade.

Meanwhile, domestic petrol prices came down in August. The prices were decreased in the range of 78-86 paise per litre in the four metros in August, according to data from IOC's portal.

On July 31, petrol prices were at Rs. 72.86 per litre in New Delhi, Rs. 75.50 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 78.48 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 75.66 per litre in Chennai. On August 31, the petrol price stood at Rs. 72.01 per litre, Rs. 74.71 per litre, Rs. 77.67 per litre and Rs. 74.80 per litre respectively.

Diesel prices were also slashed in the range of 56-77 paise per litre across metros in August.

On August 31, diesel rates stood at Rs. 65.25 per litre in New Delhi, Rs. 67.63 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 68.41 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 68.94 per litre in Chennai.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.