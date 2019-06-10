NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

Fuel Rates Continue To Come Down. Check Petrol, Diesel Prices Here

State-run oil marketing companies review fuel prices on a daily basis and any revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am

Economy | | Updated: June 10, 2019 13:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Fuel Rates Continue To Come Down. Check Petrol, Diesel Prices Here

The domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates


State-run oil marketing companies slashed petrol and diesel prices on Monday, marking a fifth consecutive day of reduction in the fuel rates. With effect from 6 am on Monday, the price of petrol was at Rs. 70.43 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 72.68 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 76.12 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 73.17 per litre in Chennai, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Petrol prices were cut by 13 paise per litre in the four metros compared to the previous day's rates, data from Indian Oil showed.

The rate of diesel was at Rs. 64.39 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 66.31 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 67.51 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 68.11 per litre in Chennai. In Delhi and Kolkata, the prices were cut by 11 paise per litre each compared to Sunday's rates. The rates in Mumbai and Chennai were decreased by 12 paise per litre each.

State-run oil marketing companies review the domestic fuel prices on a daily basis and any revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

f27idin8

(Petrol prices were cut by 13 paise per litre in all the four cities)

The domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates.

Globally, oil prices rose on Monday after Saudi Arabia said producer club OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and Russia should restrict supplies to current levels, while Washington's withdrawal of a tariff threat against Mexico removed a cloud over the global economy, reported news agency Reuters.

Front-month Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - were at $63.61 in intraday trade, 32 cents, or 0.5 per cent, above Friday's close.

(With agency inputs)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Petrol ratesDiesel RatesPetrol diesel rates

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Girish KarnadKathua CaseDHFLVijay MallyaLive TVWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableTech NewsAmazon SaleFlipkart SaleSA vs WIYuvraj Singh

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top