Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked After Gap Of 2 Days: Check Rates Here

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) hiked the prices of petrol and diesel in four metro cities on Friday. Petrol can be purchased at a price of Rs. 77.67 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 85.09 per litre in Mumbai, Rs. 80.61 per litre in Kolkata and Rs. 80.69 per litre in Chennai. Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Thursday. Petrol prices in Delhi are the cheapest due to lower sales tax or VAT (Value Added Tax). Delhi charges a VAT of 27 per cent on petrol. Mumbai has the highest VAT of 39.12 per cent on petrol.

Diesel can be bought today at Rs. 69.18 per litre in Delhi. Diesel is priced at Rs. 73.44 per litre in Mumbai, Rs. 72.02 per litre in Kolkata and Rs. 73.08 per litre in Chennai. Diesel prices in Delhi are the cheapest due to lower sales tax or VAT. Delhi charges a VAT of 17.24 per cent on diesel.

State-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices with effect from 6 am on a daily basis.

Globally, oil prices rose on Friday, supported by signs that U.S. sanctions on Iran are already reducing global crude supply, reported news agency Reuters.

Benchmark Brent crude oil was up 60 cents a barrel at $75.33 by 0935 GMT. Brent was on track for gains of almost 5 percent this week. U.S. light crude was 60 cents higher $68.43, heading for a gain of 3.8 percent this week.

(With Reuters inputs)