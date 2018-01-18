Petrol, Diesel Rates Rise Further. Latest Prices In Top Cities

In the national capital, the diesel price is at a record high while petrol price is the highest since August 2014.
|Petrol (Rs per litre)
|18-Jan
|17-Jan
|31-Dec
|1-Jun-17
|Delhi
|71.56
|71.39
|69.97
|66.91
|Kolkata
|74.28
|74.11
|72.72
|69.52
|Mumbai
|79.44
|79.27
|77.87
|78.44
|Chennai
|74.2
|74.02
|72.53
|69.93
|Diesel (Rs per litre)
|Delhi
|62.25
|62.06
|59.64
|55.94
|Kolkata
|64.91
|64.72
|62.3
|58.28
|Mumbai
|66.3
|66.09
|63.27
|61.67
|Chennai
|65.63
|65.42
|62.83
|59.22
|(Source: iocl.com)
In the international market, crude oil prices extended gains on data showing a decline in US crude inventories. A weaker dollar and expectations of stronger global economic growth has also pushed oil prices close to three-year highs of $70.
From June 16, 2018, oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, HPCL and BPCL - adopted a new system of daily fuel price revisions, effective 6 am every day. Since their shift to daily revisions, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 4.65 per litre in Delhi, Rs 4.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 1 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 4.27 per litre in Chennai. Diesel rates have risen by Rs 6.31 per litre, Rs 6.63 per litre, Rs 4.63 per litre and Rs 6.41 per litre respectively.
Domestic fuel prices are mostly determined by global crude prices, the dollar-rupee exchange rate and government taxes.