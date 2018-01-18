Petrol, Diesel Rates Rise Further. Latest Prices In Top Cities Effective 6 am, January 18, 2018, petrol retailed at an over three-year high of Rs 71.56 per litre in Delhi.

Fuel retailers such as Indian Oil revise petrol and diesel rates on a daily basis, effective 6 am



In the national capital, the diesel price is at a record high while petrol price is the highest since August 2014.

Petrol (Rs per litre) 18-Jan 17-Jan 31-Dec 1-Jun-17 Delhi 71.56 71.39 69.97 66.91 Kolkata 74.28 74.11 72.72 69.52 Mumbai 79.44 79.27 77.87 78.44 Chennai 74.2 74.02 72.53 69.93 Diesel (Rs per litre) Delhi 62.25 62.06 59.64 55.94 Kolkata 64.91 64.72 62.3 58.28 Mumbai 66.3 66.09 63.27 61.67 Chennai 65.63 65.42 62.83 59.22 (Source: iocl.com)

In the international market, crude oil prices extended gains on data showing a decline in US crude inventories. A weaker dollar and expectations of stronger global economic growth has also pushed oil prices close to three-year highs of $70.



From June 16, 2018, oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, HPCL and BPCL - adopted a new system of daily fuel price revisions, effective 6 am every day. Since their shift to daily revisions, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 4.65 per litre in Delhi, Rs 4.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 1 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 4.27 per litre in Chennai. Diesel rates have risen by Rs 6.31 per litre, Rs 6.63 per litre, Rs 4.63 per litre and Rs 6.41 per litre respectively.



So far this year, including Thursday's revision, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 1.56-1.67 per litre in the four metros and diesel rates risen by Rs 2.61-3.03 per litre.



Domestic fuel prices are mostly determined by global crude prices, the dollar-rupee exchange rate and government taxes.



