Petrol, Diesel Prices Raised In Metros After Two Days: Check Rates Here

Petrol and diesel prices were raised on Thursday after remaining unchanged for two days, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). One litre of petrol was being sold in New Delhi for Rs 76.43, in Kolkata for Rs 79.33, in Mumbai for Rs 83.87, and in Chennai for Rs 79.39, data from IOC's website iocl.com showed. A litre of diesel was being sold in New Delhi for Rs 67.93, in Kolkata for Rs 70.69, in Mumbai for Rs 72.12, and in Chennai for Rs 71.74.

The above-mentioned petrol and diesel rates are applicable from 6 am on Thursday.

On Wednesday, petrol was sold in New Delhi at the rate of Rs 76.31, in Kolkata at Rs 79.20, in Mumbai at Rs 83.76, and in Chennai at Rs 79.26. Diesel was sold in New Delhi at the rate of Rs 67.82, in Kolkata at Rs 70.58, in Mumbai at Rs 72, and in Chennai at Rs 71.62.

Petrol and diesel prices are decided on a daily basis by fuel retailers on the basis of global crude oil prices and the rate of the rupee against the US dollar.

Global oil prices bounced back a tad after having fallen to two-week lows on Wednesday on a surprise increase in US crude stockpiles, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 0.2 per cent to $72.56 per barrel after 2.5 per cent fall the previous day.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures edged up 0.3 per cent to $67.86 a barrel after Wednesday's 1.6 per cent fall.

On Wednesday, the rupee ended at a fresh two-week high of 68.43, up by another 11 paise against the US dollar, even as the Reserve Bank of India hiked repo rate by 25 basis points. (With Agencies Inputs)