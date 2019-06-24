Petrol, Diesel Prices Raised Across Metros, Check Fuel Rates Here

Diesel prices were increased by 6 paise per litre in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai compared to Sunday's rates

Oil marketing companies hiked the rates of petrol and diesel across metros on Monday. With effect from 6 am, the price of petrol was at Rs. 70.05 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 72.31 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 75.75 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 72.77 per litre in Chennai, according to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Petrol prices were hiked by 7 paise per litre in the Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai compared to the previous day's rates, data from Indian Oil showed. In Chennai, the rates were increased by 8 paise per litre.

The rate of diesel was at Rs. 63.90 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 65.82 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 66.99 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 67.59 per litre in Chennai. The prices were increased by 6 paise per litre in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai compared to Sunday's rates. In Chennai, the rates were hiked by 7 paise per litre.

Here are the petrol, diesel rates across metros:

(Petrol prices were hiked by 7 paise per litre in the Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai)

State-run oil marketing companies, such as Indian Oil Corporation, review the domestic fuel prices on a daily basis and any revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

The domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates.

Globally, oil prices rose on Monday to extend gains from last week, bolstered as tensions remain high between Iran and the United States after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said "significant" sanctions would be announced on Tehran, reported news agency Reuters.

Brent futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - were last seen trading up 50 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $65.70 a barrel in intraday trade.

(With agency inputs)