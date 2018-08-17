Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Diesel can be bought today at Rs. 68.86 per litre in Delhi.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) hiked prices of diesel in four metro cities on Friday whereas petrol prices were left unchanged. Fuel rates were hiked on Thursday. Petrol can be purchased at a price of Rs. 77.20 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 84.63 per litre in Mumbai, Rs. 80.14 per litre in Kolkata and Rs. 80.19 per litre in Chennai. Petrol prices in Delhi are the cheapest due to lower sales tax or VAT (Value Added Tax). Delhi charges a VAT of 27 per cent on petrol. Mumbai has the highest VAT of 39.12 per cent on petrol.

Diesel can be bought today at Rs. 68.86 per litre in Delhi. Diesel is priced at Rs. 73.10 per litre in Mumbai, Rs. 71.70 per litre in Kolkata and Rs. 72.74 per litre in Chennai. Diesel prices in Delhi are the cheapest due to lower sales tax or VAT. Delhi charges a VAT of 17.24 per cent on diesel.

Globally, oil prices fell on Friday, with US crude heading for a seventh weekly decline amid increasing concerns about slowing global economic growth that could hit demand for petroleum products, reported news agency Reuters. Brent crude oil futures were down 5 cents at $71.38 a barrel by 0050 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 4 cents to $65.42 a barrel.

Brent is heading for a 2 per cent decline this week, a third consecutive weekly drop. WTI is on track for a seventh week of losses, with a fall of more than 3 per cent.

Data on Wednesday showing a large build in US inventories fostered fears about the outlook for fuel demand, while crude was also pressured by broader selling of industrial commodities and by the Turkish financial crisis.

China and the United States have implemented several rounds of trade tariffs and threatened further duties on exports worth hundreds of billions of dollars, which could knock global economic growth.

