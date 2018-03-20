Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked Marginally. How Much You Pay In Top Cities

Petrol prices and diesel prices were changed marginally across Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Effective 6 am, petrol retailed at Rs 72.2 per litre in Delhi, Rs 74.94 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 80.07 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 74.87 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Diesel rates on March 20 were at Rs 62.8 per litre in Delhi, Rs 65.49 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 66.88 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 66.21 per litre in Chennai, Indian Oil Corporation - the country's largest fuel retailer - said on its website.