Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked Marginally. How Much You Pay In Top Cities

Petrol prices and diesel prices were changed marginally across Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Effective 6 am, petrol retailed at Rs 72.2 per litre in Delhi, Rs 74.94 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 80.07 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 74.87 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Diesel rates on March 20 were at Rs 62.8 per litre in Delhi, Rs 65.49 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 66.88 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 66.21 per litre in Chennai, Indian Oil Corporation - the country's largest fuel retailer - said on its website.
Here are five things to know about petrol price and diesel price on Tuesday, March 20:
(With inputs from Reuters)
- Diesel prices were increased by 7 paise per litre across Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai on Tuesday, compared with the previous day. Petrol prices across the metros were raised by 1 paise per litre.
- So far this month, petrol prices are up by Rs 0.69 per litre in Delhi, Rs 0.68 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 0.68 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 0.72 per litre in Chennai. Diesel prices are up by Rs 0.65-0.69 per litre in the metros. In the year so far, petrol price is up by Rs 2.20-2.34 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.16-3.61 per litre.
- Petrol and diesel rates are revised with effect from 6 am every day. Petrol and diesel retailers in the country - with Indian Oil Corporation being the largest - adopted a daily price revision system from June 2017.
- In the current scheme of petrol and diesel price revision, the prices of the two fuels are determined broadly by the global crude oil rates and the rupee-dollar exchange rate.
- International crude oil prices slipped on Monday. Brent crude futures were down 24 cents at $65.97 a barrel in recent trade. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 41 cents to $61.93 a barrel. The rupee closed at 65.17 against the US dollar on Monday.