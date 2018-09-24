Petrol Price Crosses 90 Rupees In Mumbai, Cheapest In Delhi Among Metros

Petrol, diesel rates on Monday: Petrol was being sold in New Delhi for Rs 82.72/ litre.

Petrol price crossed the crucial Rs 90 mark in Mumbai on Monday, stated Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). A litre of petrol was being sold in Mumbai at the rate of Rs 90.08, according to the website of IOC, the largest fuel retailer of the country. Petrol was being sold in New Delhi for Rs 82.72/ litre, in Kolkata for Rs 84.54/ litre, and in Chennai for Rs 85.99/ litre. A litre of diesel was being sold for Rs 78.58 in Mumbai, Rs 74.02 in New Delhi, Rs 75.87 in Kolkata and Rs 78.26 in Chennai, according to iocl.com.