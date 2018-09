A litre of petrol was being sold in New Delhi for Rs 80.87 and in Mumbai for Rs 88.26.

Petrol and diesel prices set fresh highs as fuel rates were increased further on Tuesday. A litre of petrol was being sold in New Delhi for Rs 80.87, in Kolkata for Rs 83.75, in Mumbai for Rs 88.26, and in Chennai for Rs 84.07, according to the largest fuel retailer, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Diesel was being sold at the rate of Rs 72.97/ litre in New Delhi, Rs 75.82/ litre in Kolkata, Rs 77.47/ litre in Mumbai, and Rs 77.15/ litre in Chennai.