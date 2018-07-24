Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed In Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai

Petrol, diesel rates came into effect from 6 am on Tuesday.

As global oil prices extended their fall, domestic petrol and diesel prices were slashed yet again by fuel retailers on Tuesday. According to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), petrol prices across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai ranged between Rs 76.23 and Rs 83.68. Across the top four cities, diesel rates ranged between Rs 67.79 and Rs 71.97. In national capital Delhi, petrol and diesel prices were the cheapest while Mumbai's petrol and diesel rates were the highest among the four metros.

These petrol and diesel rates came into effect from 6 am on Tuesday.

A litre of petrol was being sold in Delhi for Rs 76.23, in Kolkata for Rs 79.10, in Mumbai for Rs 83.68, and in Chennai for Rs 79.20, according to IOC's website, iocl.com.

(In national capital Delhi, petrol and diesel prices were the cheapest while Mumbai's petrol and diesel rates were the highest among the four metros.) One litre of diesel was being sold in Delhi for Rs 67.79, in Kolkata for Rs 70.48, in Mumbai for Rs 71.97, and in Chennai for Rs 71.61.

As compared to Monday's petrol prices, consumers got a relief of 7 paise in Delhi, 5 paise in Kolkata, 7 paise in Mumbai and 5 paise in Chennai.

As compared to Monday's diesel rates, customers got a relief of 10 paise in Delhi, 8 paise in Kolkata, 10 paise in Mumbai and 9 paise in Chennai.

The focus of global crude market participants shifted to the risk of oversupply, as they shrugged off escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

Brent crude oil was down 10 cents, or 0.14 per cent, at $72.96 a barrel by around 6 am IST (0037 GMT), after settling down 1 cent on Monday. US crude was down 9 cents, or 0.13 per cent, at $67.80 a barrel. The contract fell 37 cents the previous day, according to a report by news agency Reuters. (With Reuters Inputs)