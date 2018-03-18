Petrol, Diesel Prices Come Down For Fourth Day: 10 Things To Know

Petrol and diesel rates are revised with effect from 6 am every day.

Petrol prices and diesel prices were marginally lowered across Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai on Sunday, March 18, 2018 - a fourth rate cut in a row. While petrol prices were down by 7-8 paise per litre in the metros, diesel rates were reduced by 3-4 paise per litre. Effective 6 am, Sunday, petrol rates were at Rs. 72.2 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 74.94 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 80.07 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 74.87 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation's website - iocl.com. Diesel rates were at Rs. 62.71 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 65.4 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 66.78 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 66.12 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.