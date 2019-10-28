Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged For Second Straight Day

Domestic petrol and diesel rates move in tandem with crude oil price and the rupee-dollar movement

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged at existing rates on Monday, marking a second straight day of pause in the rates following three consecutive days of reduction. In Delhi, the price of petrol stood at Rs 72.98 per litre and diesel at Rs 65.95 per litre on Monday - the same levels as the previous day, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In Mumbai, the price of petrol and diesel was Rs 78.60 per litre and Rs 69.12 per litre respectively. (Also read: How to receive petrol and diesel rates in your city through SMS)

Here's how the prices of petrol and diesel have been changed in Delhi and Mumbai by Indian Oil over the past few days:

Price in rupees per litre

Date Delhi Mumbai Petrol Diesel Petrol Diesel Oct-28 72.98 65.95 78.6 69.12 Oct-27 72.98 65.95 78.6 69.12 Oct-26 72.98 65.95 78.6 69.12 Oct-25 73.06 66 78.68 69.17 Oct-24 73.17 66.06 78.78 69.24 Oct-23 73.22 66.11 78.83 69.29 Sep-30 74.42 67.33 80.08 70.64 (Source: Indian Oil Corporation)

Currently, the prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis, and any revisions are implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

The domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil prices and the foreign exchange rates. (Also read: September fuel demand slips to lowest in over two years)

In Delhi, the price of petrol has been lowered by Rs 1.15 per litre - or 1.55 per cent - so far this month, and the rate of diesel cut by 92 paise per litre (1.37 per cent), data from Indian Oil Corporation showed.

