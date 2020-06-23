Petrol, Diesel Rates Raised By Over Rs 9 Per Litre In 17 Days

Domestic petrol and diesel are determined broadly by global oil prices and forex prices

Petrol and diesel prices were increased on Tuesday, the seventeenth straight hike since state-owned oil companies returned to the normal practice of daily reviews following a 12-week pause. While the price of petrol was revised to Rs 79.76 per litre in the national capital, from Rs 79.56 per litre the previous day, the diesel rate was increased to Rs 79.40 per litre from Rs 78.85 per litre, according to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

In the 17-day period, the price of petrol has been increased by a cumulative Rs 9.41 per litre in the national capital, and diesel by Rs 9.10 per litre.

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices in metros (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 79.76 79.40 Kolkata 81.45 74.63 Mumbai 86.54 77.76 Chennai 83.04 76.77 (Source: Indian Oil)

On June 7, oil marketing companies restarted the normal system of daily price reviews in line with costs following an 82-day hiatus. The price of petrol in Delhi had soared to an all-time high of Rs 84 per litre in October 2018.

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by crude oil and forex rates, and vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

State-run Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum account for the majority of petrol and diesel outlets in the country.