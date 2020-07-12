Gap Between Petrol, Diesel Prices Widens In Delhi. Find Out Today's Fuel Rates In Metros Here

Petrol, Diesel Price: Currently, petrol and diesel rates are Rs 80.43 and Rs 80.94 in Delhi respectively

Petrol Price, Diesel Price: State-run oil firms including Indian Oil Corporation hiked the prices of diesel in metros on Sunday following a 12-day pause, while keeping the rates of petrol unchanged since June 29. With effect from 6 am on July 12, the price of diesel was revised to Rs 80.94 per litre in Delhi from the existing Rs 80.78 per litre, and that of petrol remained at Rs 80.43 per litre, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. The retail price of diesel in the national capital remained higher compared to diesel.

Current Petrol, Diesel Prices In Metros (In Rupees Per Litre)

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 80.43 80.94 Kolkata 82.10 76.05 Mumbai 87.19 79.17 Chennai 83.63 78.01 (Source: Indian Oil)

However, petrol continued to be dearer than diesel in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai. In Mumbai, the price of petrol remained at Rs 87.19 per litre on Sunday, while that of diesel was increased to Rs 79.17 per litre from Rs 79.05 per litre with effect from 6 am.

Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum returned to the normal practice of daily price reviews on June 7, following a hiatus of nearly seven weeks. The three public sector oil marketing companies account for the majority of petrol and diesel pumps in the country.

Currently, petrol and diesel prices vary in different states in the country due to local taxes. Oil companies review the prices of both fuels every day, and implement any changes at 6 am to bring them at par with international crude oil rates.