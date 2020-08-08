Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged In Metros

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel rates are currently at Rs 80.43 and Rs 73.56/litre in Delhi

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Domestic prices of petrol and diesel were steady at existing levels on Saturday. In Delhi, the price of petrol stood at Rs 80.43 per litre, and diesel at Rs 73.56 per litre, and in Mumbai, the prices were Rs 87.19 per litre and Rs 80.11 per litre respectively, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. Currently, petrol and diesel rates vary from state to state in the country, and state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation - the country's largest fuel retailer - allow any revisions on a daily basis, to bring the fuel rates at par with global oil prices and changes in the forex rates.

While the prices of petrol in the metros have been steady for more than a month, diesel rates have been revised on many occasions.

Here are the current petrol and diesel prices (in rupees per litre) in the four metros:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 80.43 73.56 Kolkata 82.05 77.06 Mumbai 87.19 80.11 Chennai 83.63 78.86 (Source: Indian Oil)

Crude oil prices fell nearly 2 per cent on Friday, limiting their weekly gain due to concerns the global recovery could falter from a resurgence of coronavirus cases. Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - fell 1.50 per cent to settle at $44.40 per barrel.

The rise in infections remains the dominant issue for the fuel demand outlook. COVID-19 cases in the US are still rising in a number of states, while India recently reported a record daily jump in infections. More than 700,000 people have died in the worldwide pandemic.

Meanwhile, the rupee slid to as low as 75.05 against the US dollar before shutting shop flat at 74.93 earlier that day.