How To Receive Latest Fuel Rates On Your Mobile

Currently, petrol and diesel rates vary in different parts of the country. Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum review the retail rates on a daily basis.

How To Receive Latest Fuel Rates On Your Mobile

A user has to send an SMS to get the latest fuel prices using the Indian Oil facility

An SMS-based service by state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) enables users to receive latest petrol and diesel rates on their mobile. A user has to send an SMS to 9224992249 in a particular format to receive the desired information from Indian Oil, the country's largest fuel retailer. Currently, petrol and diesel rates vary in different parts of the country. Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum, which account for the majority of fuel stations in the country, review the retail rates on a daily basis and allow any revisions with effect from 6 am.   

Here's how to use this Indian Oil service to get the latest petrol and diesel rates on your mobile:

Users are required to send an SMS to the number 9224992249 in the following format:

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

Here are 41 dealer codes that can be used to receive the latest rates in that area:

CitySMS Text
New DelhiRSP 102072
MumbaiRSP 108412
ChennaiRSP 133593
KolkataRSP 119941
AgartalaRSP 159850
AizwalRSP 160181
AmbalaRSP 102049
BangaloreRSP 118219
BhopalRSP 169398
BhubhaneswarRSP 124305
ChandigarhRSP 102790
DamanRSP 177747
DehradunRSP 161143
FaridabadRSP 102287
GandhinagarRSP 218671
GangtokRSP 159289
GhaziabadRSP 154410
GurgaonRSP 102082
GuwahatiRSP 159571
HyderabadRSP 134483
ImphalRSP 159875
ItanagarRSP 160647
JaipurRSP 123143
JammuRSP 108726
JullunderRSP 108743
KohimaRSP 160154
LucknowRSP 155054
NoidaRSP 155444
PanjimRSP 125676
PatnaRSP 166873
PondicherryRSP 135299
Port BlairRSP 220191
RaipurRSP 169751
RanchiRSP 166751
ShillongRSP 159828
ShimlaRSP 109295
SilvasaRSP 112114
SrinagarRSP 109536
TrivandrumRSP 124923
VijayawadaRSP 127611
VisakhapatnamRSP 127290
(Source: iocl.com)

The Indian Oil facility responds by sending the desired information through an SMS. 

Comments
petroldiesel

Also Read

For the latest election news, analysis and live updates on Bihar Elections 2020, log on to NDTV.com/elections

Watch Live News:

nd-india