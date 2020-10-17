How To Receive Latest Fuel Rates On Your Mobile

A user has to send an SMS to get the latest fuel prices using the Indian Oil facility

An SMS-based service by state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) enables users to receive latest petrol and diesel rates on their mobile. A user has to send an SMS to 9224992249 in a particular format to receive the desired information from Indian Oil, the country's largest fuel retailer. Currently, petrol and diesel rates vary in different parts of the country. Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum, which account for the majority of fuel stations in the country, review the retail rates on a daily basis and allow any revisions with effect from 6 am.

Here's how to use this Indian Oil service to get the latest petrol and diesel rates on your mobile:

Users are required to send an SMS to the number 9224992249 in the following format:

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

Here are 41 dealer codes that can be used to receive the latest rates in that area:

City SMS Text New Delhi RSP 102072 Mumbai RSP 108412 Chennai RSP 133593 Kolkata RSP 119941 Agartala RSP 159850 Aizwal RSP 160181 Ambala RSP 102049 Bangalore RSP 118219 Bhopal RSP 169398 Bhubhaneswar RSP 124305 Chandigarh RSP 102790 Daman RSP 177747 Dehradun RSP 161143 Faridabad RSP 102287 Gandhinagar RSP 218671 Gangtok RSP 159289 Ghaziabad RSP 154410 Gurgaon RSP 102082 Guwahati RSP 159571 Hyderabad RSP 134483 Imphal RSP 159875 Itanagar RSP 160647 Jaipur RSP 123143 Jammu RSP 108726 Jullunder RSP 108743 Kohima RSP 160154 Lucknow RSP 155054 Noida RSP 155444 Panjim RSP 125676 Patna RSP 166873 Pondicherry RSP 135299 Port Blair RSP 220191 Raipur RSP 169751 Ranchi RSP 166751 Shillong RSP 159828 Shimla RSP 109295 Silvasa RSP 112114 Srinagar RSP 109536 Trivandrum RSP 124923 Vijayawada RSP 127611 Visakhapatnam RSP 127290 (Source: iocl.com)

The Indian Oil facility responds by sending the desired information through an SMS.