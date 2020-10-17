How To Receive Latest Fuel Rates On Your Mobile

An SMS-based service by state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) enables users to receive latest petrol and diesel rates on their mobile. A user has to send an SMS to 9224992249 in a particular format to receive the desired information from Indian Oil, the country's largest fuel retailer. Currently, petrol and diesel rates vary in different parts of the country. Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum, which account for the majority of fuel stations in the country, review the retail rates on a daily basis and allow any revisions with effect from 6 am.
Here's how to use this Indian Oil service to get the latest petrol and diesel rates on your mobile:
Users are required to send an SMS to the number 9224992249 in the following format:
RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code
Here are 41 dealer codes that can be used to receive the latest rates in that area:
|City
|SMS Text
|New Delhi
|RSP 102072
|Mumbai
|RSP 108412
|Chennai
|RSP 133593
|Kolkata
|RSP 119941
|Agartala
|RSP 159850
|Aizwal
|RSP 160181
|Ambala
|RSP 102049
|Bangalore
|RSP 118219
|Bhopal
|RSP 169398
|Bhubhaneswar
|RSP 124305
|Chandigarh
|RSP 102790
|Daman
|RSP 177747
|Dehradun
|RSP 161143
|Faridabad
|RSP 102287
|Gandhinagar
|RSP 218671
|Gangtok
|RSP 159289
|Ghaziabad
|RSP 154410
|Gurgaon
|RSP 102082
|Guwahati
|RSP 159571
|Hyderabad
|RSP 134483
|Imphal
|RSP 159875
|Itanagar
|RSP 160647
|Jaipur
|RSP 123143
|Jammu
|RSP 108726
|Jullunder
|RSP 108743
|Kohima
|RSP 160154
|Lucknow
|RSP 155054
|Noida
|RSP 155444
|Panjim
|RSP 125676
|Patna
|RSP 166873
|Pondicherry
|RSP 135299
|Port Blair
|RSP 220191
|Raipur
|RSP 169751
|Ranchi
|RSP 166751
|Shillong
|RSP 159828
|Shimla
|RSP 109295
|Silvasa
|RSP 112114
|Srinagar
|RSP 109536
|Trivandrum
|RSP 124923
|Vijayawada
|RSP 127611
|Visakhapatnam
|RSP 127290
|(Source: iocl.com)
The Indian Oil facility responds by sending the desired information through an SMS.