Fuel Rates Hiked Across Metros, Check Petrol, Diesel Prices Here

The domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates

Petrol and diesel prices were increased across metros by oil marketing companies on Sunday. With effect from 6 am, the price of petrol was at Rs. 69.98 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 72.24 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 75.68 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 72.69 per litre in Chennai, according to state-run Indian Oil Corporation's (IOC) website. Petrol prices were hiked by 5 paise per litre in the four metros compared to the previous day's rates, data from Indian Oil showed.



The rate of diesel was at Rs. 63.84 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 65.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 66.93 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 67.52 per litre in Chennai. The prices were increased by 6 paise per litre across metros compared to Saturday's rates.

State-run oil marketing companies, such as Indian Oil Corporation, review the domestic fuel prices on a daily basis and any revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

Globally, oil futures rose about 1 per cent on Friday, with US crude up 10 per cent and global benchmark Brent gaining 5 per cent in the week, on fears the United States could attack Iran and disrupt flows from the Middle East, reported news agency Reuters.

The region provides more than a fifth of the world's oil output.

Brent futures rose 75 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to settle at $65.20 a barrel, while the most active US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude contract ended the session up 36 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $57.43.

