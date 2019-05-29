How Much You Pay For Petrol, Diesel Today

In Kolkata, prices of petrol and diesel were at Rs 73.92 per litre and Rs 68.45 per litre respectively.

State-run oil marketing companies kept the petrol and diesel prices unchanged across the four metros of the country on Wednesday. With effect from 6 am, the prices of petrol stood at Rs 71.86 per litre in Delhi and Rs 77.47 per litre in Mumbai, according to Indian Oil Corporation's website. Diesel rates were at Rs 66.69 per litre in Delhi and Rs 69.88 per litre in Mumbai. In Kolkata, the prices of petrol and diesel were at Rs 73.92 per litre and Rs 68.45 per litre respectively. In Chennai, petrol was sold at Rs 74.59 per litre and diesel prices stood at Rs 70.50 per litre.

(As mentioned on Indian Oil Corporation's website)

On Tuesday, petrol prices were raised by 9 paise per litre while diesel became dearer by 5 paise in all the metro cities.

Currently, the domestic prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state, and are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum on a daily basis. The fuel prices in the country are dependent on the global crude prices and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange (forex) rate.

Meanwhile, global oil prices fell by around 1 per cent on Wednesday on concerns the Sino-US trade war could trigger a global economic downturn, but relatively tight supply amid OPEC output cuts and political tensions in the Middle East offered some support. Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $69.53 a barrel at 0641 GMT or 12:11 pm, down 58 cents, or 0.8 per cent, from last session's close.

(With inputs from agencies)