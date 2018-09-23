Fuel Prices Surge Again, Petrol Rate Reaches 89.97 Rupees In Mumbai: 10 Things To Know

Petrol, Diesel prices today: Mumbai has the highest sales tax or value added tax (VAT).

Petrol and diesel prices scaled new peaks on Sunday as oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised the fuel rates across four metro cities. According to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers, petrol prices in Delhi were increased by 17 paise per litre and diesel were hiked by 10 paise per litre on Sunday. The cost of petrol inched closer to Rs 90-per-litre mark in Mumbai. Fuel rates vary from city to city and from pump to pump depending on local taxes and transportation cost.

Here are key things to know about petrol prices, diesel rates:

1. In Delhi, petrol was retailed at Rs. 82.61 per litre on Sunday. In Mumbai, petrol was sold at Rs. 89.97 per litre. A litre of petrol was purchased at a price of Rs. 85.87 in Chennai and Rs. 84.44 in Kolkata.

2. The revised price of diesel in Delhi stood at Rs 73.97 per litre. Diesel was being sold at Rs.78.53 per litre in Mumbai, Rs.78.20 per litre in Chennai and Rs. 75.82 per litre in Kolkata on Sunday.

3. On Saturday, petrol prices were increased by the OMCs across four metro cities. However, diesel rates were kept stagnant on Saturday.

4. The continuous rise in transportation fuel prices has been in tandem with the increase in crude oil prices.

5. A combination of a dip in rupee value against the US dollar and rise in crude oil prices lead to a spike in pump prices.

6. Delhi has the cheapest fuel rates among all metros and most state capitals because of lower taxes.

7. Mumbai has the highest sales tax or value added tax (VAT).

8. Globally, OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and its allies reduced oil output in August as a drop in Iranian supply due to US sanctions derailed their attempts to raise production to agreed levels, reported Reuters.

9. The development further raises pressure on the OPEC to boost supply amid calls from US President Donald Trump to lower oil prices.

10. Oil reached $80 a barrel this month, prompting Trump to demand again that OPEC bring down prices. (With agencies inputs)