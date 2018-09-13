Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed In Kolkata, Rates Scale New Highs In Other Cities

Fuel prices today: Mumbai has the highest VAT of 39.12% on petrol.

Petrol and diesel prices surged to record levels on Thursday as oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked fuel rates across metro cities, except in Kolkata where rates actually fell following the state government's decision of an excise cut. Petrol can be purchased at a price of Rs 81 per litre in Delhi, according to price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. A litre of petrol is retailing at Rs. 88.39 in Mumbai, Rs. 824.19 in Chennai and Rs. 82.87 in Kolkata. Diesel is selling today at a price of Rs. 73.08 in Delhi, Rs. 77.58 per litre in Mumbai, Rs. 77.25 per litre in Chennai and Rs. 74.93 per litre in Kolkata.

Except for halts on September 5 and September 12, fuel prices have been increased almost daily across India over the past few weeks. According to sector experts, a weak rupee, high excise duty and expensive crude oil is pushing petrol and diesel to record highs under the daily dynamic pricing regime. High global crude oil cost has become a major concern for the country which is a net importer of oil.

As per the country's pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices are dependent upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of rupee, news agency IANS reported.

According to a Press Trust of India (PTI) report, Mumbai has the highest VAT (Value Added Tax) of 39.12 per cent on petrol, while Telangana levies highest VAT of 26 per cent on diesel. Delhi charges a VAT of 27 per cent on petrol and 17.24 per cent on diesel. The total tax incidence on petrol comes to 45-50 per cent and on diesel, it is 35-40 per cent.

Globally, oil prices fell on Thursday, reversing some of the strong gains from the previous session, as economic concerns raised doubts about ongoing fuel demand growth. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Wednesday reduced its forecast for 2019 global oil demand growth, pointing to economic risks. In its monthly report, OPEC said world oil demand next year would rise by 1.41 million barrels per day (bpd), 20,000 bpd less than last month and the second consecutive reduction in the forecast. (With agencies inputs)



