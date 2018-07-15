Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged. Check Out Today's Fuel Rates

Petrol prices in Kolkata and Chennai are at Rs. 79.61 per litre and Rs. 79.87 per litre respectively.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) kept the petrol and diesel prices unchanged on Sunday after hiking them for three consecutive days. According to the rate chart of IOC (Indian Oil Corporation), petrol is being sold at Rs. 76.95 per litre in Delhi and Rs. 84.33 per litre in Mumbai. Petrol prices in Kolkata and Chennai are at Rs. 79.61 per litre and Rs. 79.87 per litre respectively. Diesel can be purchased at Rs. 68.61 per litre in Delhi. Diesel prices stand at Rs. 72.80 per litre in Mumbai, Rs. 71.16 per litre in Kolkata and Rs. 72.43 per litre in Chennai, stated IOC, the nation's largest fuel retailer.

The above listed rates are applicable from 6 am on July 15, 2018. State-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices with effect from 6 am on a daily basis. Government allowed revision of fuel rates on a daily basis since mid-June last year to reflect changes in costs instantly.

(The above listed rates are applicable from 6 am on July 15, 2018)

The prices of fuel in Delhi had hit an all-time high of Rs. 78.43 per litre for petrol and Rs. 69.31 per litre for diesel on May 30 this year which were reduced later.

Oil prices rose about 1 per cent on Friday as strike actions in Norway and Iraq hit supplies, but futures were set for a second straight week of decline after Libyan ports reopened and on the view that Iran might still export some crude despite US sanctions, reported news agency Reuters.