Petrol, Diesel Prices Kept Unchanged On Friday

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged across the four metros on Friday, April 2. In Delhi, petrol rates were steady at Rs 90.56 per litre and diesel was untouched at Rs 80.87 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 96.98 per litre and Rs 87.96 per litre, according to the state-run oil refiner. The fuel rates in Mumbai are currently the highest among all the four metros.

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metros:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 90.56 80.87 Mumbai 96.98 87.96 Chennai 92.58 85.88 Kolkata 90.77 83.75 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil marketing companies - Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum - align the prices of domestic fuel with global crude rates by taking into account any alterations in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel rates are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose about 1 per cent on Thursday after preliminary news that OPEC+ reached a deal to gradually ease production cuts from May.

Brent crude rose 42 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $63.16 a barrel. US oil was up 59 cents, or 1 per cent, at $59.75 a barrel.

OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other allied producers, is considering increasing output by 350,000 barrels per day in May, 350,000 bpd in June and 400,000 bpd in July, two sources told Reuters.