Petrol, Diesel Rates Kept Unchanged After Eight Straight Hikes. See Rates

Petrol, diesel price today: A litre of petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 101.81.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices were kept unchanged on Friday after rising for eight consecutive days. Over the last 11 days, petrol and diesel rates have witnessed nine revisions.

A litre of petrol in the national capital now costs Rs 101.81, while diesel is sold at Rs 93.07.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 116.72 per litre, while diesel is sold at Rs 100.94 per litre. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai. The prices vary across the states due to value-added tax (VAT).

Fuel rates were held steady for over four months despite the spike in crude oil prices. The rate revision had ended on March 22. In total, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 6.40 per litre, respectively, after nine rate revisions.

(Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.81 93.07 Mumbai 116.72 100.94 Chennai 107.45 97.52 Kolkata 111.35 96.22 Source: Indian Oil

Moody's Investors Services last week stated that state retailers together lost around $2.25 billion (Rs 19,000 crore) in revenue for keeping petrol and diesel prices on hold during the election period.

The rates were kept on hold amid the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Kotak Institutional Equities said that oil companies "will need to raise diesel prices by Rs 13.1-24.9 per litre and Rs 10.6-22.3 a litre on petrol at an underlying crude price of $100-120 per barrel.

CRISIL Research said a Rs 9-12 per litre increase in retail price will be required for a full pass-through of an average $100 per barrel crude oil and Rs 15-20 a litre hike if the average crude oil price rises to $110-120.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs and, the domestic petrol and diesel prices are linked to international rates.

Globally, oil prices seesawed today ahead of a meeting of consuming nations to discuss a new release of emergency oil reserves alongside a huge planned release by the United States. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dipped 6 cents to $100.22 a barrel. Brent crude futures rose 5 cents to $104.76 a barrel.