Petrol, Diesel Prices Kept Unchanged For 26 Days In A Row. See Rates

In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 105.41, while the diesel rate stands at Rs 96.67 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged for the 26th straight day on Monday across metro cities. In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 105.41, while the diesel rate stands at Rs 96.67 per litre.

Fuel rates were last elevated by 80 paise per litre on April 6, marking the 14th increase since March 22 that made petrol and diesel costlier by Rs 10 a litre, respectively.

Currently, petrol is currently retailed at Rs 120.51 per litre, while diesel is sold at Rs 104.77 in Mumbai.

Petrol now costs Rs 110.85 in Chennai, while diesel price stands at Rs 100.94. In Kolkata, petrol is retailed at Rs 115.12 and diesel is sold at Rs 99.83.

Fuel prices are the highest in Mumbai among all four metro cities. The rates vary across states due to the value-added tax (VAT).

Click Here To Check Fuel Rates Across Metros, Other Cities

The rates were held steady for over four months despite the spike in crude oil prices amid assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs and, the domestic petrol and diesel prices are linked to international rates.

Globally, oil prices fell today as concerns about slowing economic growth in China, the world's top oil importer, outweighed fears of potential supply disruptions from a looming European Union ban on Russian crude. Brent crude futures fell $1.01, or 0.94 per cent, to $106.04 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 90 cents, or 0.86 per cent, to $103.79 a barrel.