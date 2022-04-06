Fuel Prices Hiked Again, Petrol Crosses Rs 120 Mark In Mumbai. See Rates

A litre of petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 105.41, while diesel will be sold at Rs 96.67.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices were hiked again on Wednesday for the fourteenth time in 16 days. In Delhi, petrol and diesel rates were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

A litre of petrol in the national capital will now cost Rs 105.41 as against Rs 104.61 previously, while diesel will be sold at Rs 96.67 from Rs 95.87 per litre earlier.

In Mumbai, petrol will be retailed at Rs 120.51 per litre, while diesel will be sold at Rs 104.77 per litre. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai. The prices vary across the states due to value-added tax (VAT).

Fuel rates were held steady for over four months despite the spike in crude oil prices. The rate revision had ended on March 22. In total, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 10 per litre, respectively, after 14 rate revisions.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 105.41 96.67 Mumbai 120.51 104.77 Chennai 110.85 100.94 Kolkata 115.12 99.83 Source: Indian Oil

Moody's Investors Services had stated that state retailers together lost around $2.25 billion (Rs 19,000 crore) in revenue for keeping petrol and diesel prices on hold during the election period.

The rates were kept on hold amid the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Kotak Institutional Equities said that oil companies "will need to raise diesel prices by Rs 13.1-24.9 per litre and Rs 10.6-22.3 a litre on petrol at an underlying crude price of $100-120 per barrel.

CRISIL Research said a Rs 9-12 per litre increase in retail price will be required for a full pass-through of an average $100 per barrel crude oil and Rs 15-20 a litre hike if the average crude oil price rises to $110-120.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs and, the domestic petrol and diesel prices are linked to international rates.

Globally, oil futures slid today, extending losses from the previous day, as a stronger U.S. dollar prompted fresh selling while data showing a build in U.S. crude stocks and Shanghai's extended lockdown fuelled fears of slower demand. Brent crude futures fell 97 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $105.67 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 98 cents, or 1 per cent, to $100.98 a barrel.