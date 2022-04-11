Petrol, Diesel Prices Kept Unchanged For Fifth Straight Day. See Rates

In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 105.41, while diesel is sold at Rs 96.67 per litre.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices were unchanged for the fifth consecutive day on Monday across metro cities after being hiked 14 times in 20 days. In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 105.41, while diesel is sold at Rs 96.67 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 120.51 per litre, while diesel is sold at Rs 104.77 per litre. Fuel prices are the highest in Mumbai among all four metro cities. The prices vary across the states due to value-added tax (VAT).

Fuel rates were held steady for over four months despite the spike in crude oil prices. The rate revision had ended on March 22. In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 10 per litre, respectively, after 14 rate revisions.

(Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 105.41 96.67 Mumbai 120.51 104.77 Chennai 110.85 100.94 Kolkata 115.12 99.83 Source: Indian Oil

Moody's Investors Services had stated that state retailers together lost around $2.25 billion (Rs 19,000 crore) in revenue for keeping petrol and diesel prices on hold during the election period.

The rates were kept on hold amid the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs and, the domestic petrol and diesel prices are linked to international rates.

Globally, oil prices slipped $2 a barrel today, following a second straight weekly decline after world consumers announced plans to release a record volume of crude and other products from strategic stocks and as China lockdowns continued. Brent crude fell $2.04, or 2 per cent, to $100.74 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost $1.94, or 2 per cent, to $96.32.