Petrol, Diesel Prices Increased Again; Check Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Petrol, Diesel prices today: The revised rates are applicable from 6 am on August 5, 2018.

The prices of petrol and diesel were increased by the state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) for fourth straight day on Sunday. According to the revised rate chart, petrol can be bought today for Rs. 76.85 per litre in Delhi. The petrol is available in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai for Rs. 84.29, Rs. 79.77, and Rs. 79.83, respectively. Diesel prices today stand at Rs. 68.32 per litre in Delhi, as stated by IOC (Indian Oil Corporation), the nation's largest fuel retailer. Diesel price in Mumbai is Rs. 72.53 per litre. Diesel price in Kolkata is Rs. 71.10 per litre. In Chennai, it is Rs 72.16 per litre. The new rates are applicable from 6 am on August 5, 2018.

Petrol prices in Delhi are the lowest among all metro cities on a daily basis due to lower sales tax or VAT (Value Added-Tax). Fuel prices in the country are largely determined by oil marketing companies according to global crude oil rates, rupee-dollar exchange rate, among several other factors. State-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices with effect from 6 am on a daily basis.

On Saturday, petrol was sold at the rate of Rs. 76.70 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 79.62 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 84.14 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 79.68 per litre in Chennai. Diesel was sold on Saturday at the rate of Rs.68.20 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 70.98 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 72.40 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 72.03 per litre in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Oil India Ltd said on Saturday that the current prices of crude oil are 'comfortable' for both the country and the state-owned company, as reported by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). "Both India and our company are comfortable at $60 to 65, as the cost of production margin is reasonably good then. If the price is $65 to 70, we can recover our cost of production of $63," said Utpal Bora, Chief Managing Director, Oil India Ltd.