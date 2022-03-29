Fuel Prices Hiked Again, Petrol Crosses Rs 100 Mark In Delhi. See Rates

A litre of petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 100.21 as against Rs 99.41 previously.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices were increased again on Tuesday for the seventh time in the last eight days. In Delhi, petrol rates were hiked by 80 paise a litre to cross the Rs 100 mark and diesel by 70 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

A litre of petrol in the national capital will now cost Rs 100.21 as against Rs 99.41 previously, while diesel will be sold at Rs 91.47 from Rs 90.77 per litre earlier.

In Mumbai, petrol will be retailed at Rs 115.04 per litre, while diesel will be sold at Rs 99.25 per litre. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are still the highest in Mumbai. The prices vary across the states due to value-added tax (VAT).

Fuel rates were held steady for over four months despite the spike in crude oil prices. The rate revision had ended on March 22.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

Moody's Investors Services last week stated that state retailers together lost around $2.25 billion (Rs 19,000 crore) in revenue for keeping petrol and diesel prices on hold during the election period.

The rates were kept on hold amid the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Kotak Institutional Equities said that oil companies "will need to raise diesel prices by Rs 13.1-24.9 per litre and Rs 10.6-22.3 a litre on petrol at an underlying crude price of $100-120 per barrel.

CRISIL Research said a Rs 9-12 per litre increase in retail price will be required for a full pass-through of an average $100 per barrel crude oil and Rs 15-20 a litre hike if the average crude oil price rises to $110-120.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs and, the domestic petrol and diesel prices are linked to international rates.

Globally, U.S. crude futures slid in early trade today, extending losses from the previous session on the prospect of a sharp drop in fuel demand as China's financial hub of Shanghai shut down to curb a surge in Covid-19 cases and as Ukraine and Russia headed for peace talks. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures touched a low of $103.46 a barrel shortly after opening and were down $2.09, or 2 per cent, at $103.87 at 2236 GMT, after dropping about 7 per cent on Monday. Brent crude futures were poised to open around $3 lower, also after sliding around 7 per cent in the previous session.