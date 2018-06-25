Petrol, Diesel Prices Dropped Again Across Cities. Check Revised Fuel Rates Here Petrol prices in Delhi are the lowest among all metro cities due to lower sales tax or VAT.

Share EMAIL PRINT Fuel prices in the country are largely determined by global crude oil prices.



Petrol Prices (Metro)



Delhi 75.79 Kolkata 78.47 Mumbai 83.44 Chennai 78.55



Diesel prices now stands at Rs. 67.48 per litre in Delhi. Diesel price in Mumbai is Rs. 71.66 per litre. Diesel price in Kolkata is Rs. 70.03 per litre. In Chennai it is Rs. 71.22 per litre. The new listed rates are applicable from 6:00 am on 25th June 2018.



Diesel Prices (Metro)



Delhi 67.48 Kolkata 70.03 Mumbai 71.66 Chennai 71.22



Petrol rates went down in other states as well.



Petrol Prices (other cities)



Agartala 71.59 Aizwal 71.70 Ambala 75.81 Bangalore 76.91 Bhopal 81.28 Bhubhaneswar 74.52 Chandigarh 72.80 Dehradun 77.18 Gandhinagar 75.00 Gangtok 78.80 Guwahati 77.980 Hyderabad 80.17 Imphal 73.79 Itanagar 71.64 Jaipur 78.42 Jammu 77.43 Jullunder 80.88 Kohima 74.21 Lucknow 76.67 Panjim 69.75 Patna 81.18 Pondicherry 74.51 Port Blair 65.27 Raipur 76.11 Ranchi 75.83 Shillong 75.14 Shimla 75.87 Srinagar 80.13 Trivandrum 78.78 Silvasa 73.64 Daman 73.56



In past few days, petrol, diesel prices have continuously been slashed, although with a nominal decline on a daily basis. On Sunday, petrol prices fell between 14 to 17 paise in metro cities. Similarly, the diesel prices fell by 7 paise in Delhi and Kolkata, by 11 paise in Mumbai, and by 7 paise in Chennai on Sunday.



Petrol prices in Delhi are the lowest among all metro cities due to lower sales tax or VAT.



Fuel prices in the country are largely determined by global crude oil prices, which have been on a downward trajectory for nearly a month now.



The peak price for diesel during previous UPA government was hit on May 13, 2014, when rates touched Rs. 56.71 a litre, a PTI report said. The government had deregulated or freed petrol pricing from its control in June 2010 and diesel in October 2014. It allowed revision of prices on a daily basis since mid-June last year to reflect changes in cost instantly. The government at the centre had raised excise duty on petrol by Rs. 11.77 a litre and that on diesel by Rs. 13.47 a litre in nine instalments between November 2014 and January 2016 to shore up finances as global oil prices fell, but then cut the tax just once in October last year by Rs. 2 a litre, the report further said.



For a fifth consecutive day, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) cut petrol prices on Monday. According to the rate chart, petrol price in Delhi today is at Rs. 75.69 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol price is Rs. 83.30 per litre. In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol prices are Rs. 78.55 per litre and Rs. 78.37 per litre respectively. Diesel prices are also dropped today by 6 paise per litre in Delhi and Kolkata, by 10 paise in Mumbai and by 7 paise in Chennai, as mentioned by on Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) website.Diesel prices now stands at Rs. 67.48 per litre in Delhi. Diesel price in Mumbai is Rs. 71.66 per litre. Diesel price in Kolkata is Rs. 70.03 per litre. In Chennai it is Rs. 71.22 per litre. The new listed rates are applicable from 6:00 am on 25th June 2018.Petrol rates went down in other states as well.In past few days, petrol, diesel prices have continuously been slashed, although with a nominal decline on a daily basis.in metro cities. Similarly, thein Delhi and Kolkata, by 11 paise in Mumbai, and by 7 paise in Chennai on Sunday.Petrol prices in Delhi are the lowest among all metro cities due to lower sales tax or VAT. Fuel prices in the country are largely determined by global crude oil prices, which have been on a downward trajectory for nearly a month now.The peak price for diesel during previous UPA government was hit on May 13, 2014, when rates touched Rs. 56.71 a litre, a PTI report said. The government had deregulated or freed petrol pricing from its control in June 2010 and diesel in October 2014. It allowed revision of prices on a daily basis since mid-June last year to reflect changes in cost instantly. The government at the centre had raised excise duty on petrol by Rs. 11.77 a litre and that on diesel by Rs. 13.47 a litre in nine instalments between November 2014 and January 2016 to shore up finances as global oil prices fell, but then cut the tax just once in October last year by Rs. 2 a litre, the report further said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter