Find Out How Much You Pay For Petrol And Diesel In Your City Today

Petrol prices were revised for the third day in a row across the four metro cities on Saturday, while diesel rates remained unchanged. The price of petrol was increased by up to 15 paise per litre in the four metros - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai on Saturday, compared with the previous day's rates, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation. Currently, the prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis, and any revisions are implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

With effect from 6 am on Saturday, the price of petrol was revised to Rs 73.77 per litre in Delhi from Rs 73.63 per litre on the previous day, data from Indian Oil Corporation showed. The price of diesel was kept unchanged at Rs 65.69 per litre in the national capital.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol stood at Rs 79.44 per litre and diesel at Rs 69.01 per litre on Saturday, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. The petrol and diesel rates were Rs 79.30 per litre and Rs 69.01 per litre in the city on the previous day.

Here are the petrol and diesel rates in the four metros (Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai) today:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 73.77 65.69 Kolkata 76.47 68.20 Mumbai 79.44 69.01 Chennai 76.68 69.54 (Source: Indian Oil Corporation)

(The price of petrol and diesel in the four metros in rupees per litre)

The domestic fuel prices are broadly determined by the rupee-dollar exchange rate and international crude oil prices.

On Friday, the rupee appreciated by 18 paise to close at 71.78 against the dollar.

Globally, oil prices rose on Friday on signs of progress in the US-China trade talks, offsetting concerns about rising supplies next year. Benchmark Brent crude gained 37 cents to $62.65 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude rose 45 cents to $57.22 a barrel.

