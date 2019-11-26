Here Is How Much You Pay For Petrol And Diesel In Your City Today

In Mumbai, the price of petrol stood at Rs 80.42 per litre and diesel at Rs 68.94 per litre on Tuesday.

Petrol prices were hiked for a fifth straight day across the four metro cities on Tuesday, while diesel rates remained unchanged. The price of petrol was increased by up to 10 paise per litre in the four metros - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai on Tuesday, compared with the previous day's rates, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation. Currently, the prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis, and revisions are implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

With effect from 6 am on Tuesday, the price of petrol was revised to Rs. 74.76 per litre in Delhi from Rs 74.66 per litre on the previous day, data from Indian Oil Corporation showed. The price of diesel was kept unchanged at Rs 65.73 per litre in the national capital.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol stood at Rs 80.42 per litre and diesel at Rs 68.94 per litre on Tuesday, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. The petrol and diesel rates were Rs 80.32 per litre and Rs 68.94 per litre in the city on the previous day.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 74.76 65.73 Kolkata 77.44 68.14 Mumbai 80.42 68.94 Chennai 77.72 69.47 (Source: Indian Oil Corporation)

(The price of petrol and diesel in the four metros in rupees per litre)

The domestic fuel prices are broadly determined by the rupee-dollar exchange rate and international crude oil prices.

The rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 8 paise to 71.66 against the dollar in early trade propelled by foreign capital inflows and gains in domestic equity market.

Globally, oil prices were steady on Tuesday, hanging onto gains from the previous session, after comments from the United States and China kept alive hopes that the world's two largest economies are soon to agree on ending their trade war.

Brent crude futures were last seen 1 cent down at $63.64 after rising 0.4 per cent in the previous session.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.