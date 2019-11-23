Here's How Much You Pay For Petrol And Diesel Today

The price of petrol stood at Rs 74.44 per litre and that of diesel at Rs 65.79 per litre in Delhi.

Petrol prices were hiked by up to 9 paise per litre in metros while diesel rates were decreased by up to 5 paise on Saturday. With effect from 6 am on November 23, the price of petrol stood at Rs 74.44 per litre and that of diesel at Rs. 65.79 per litre in the national capital, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. Currently, domestic prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis, and any revisions are implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol stood at Rs 80.10 per litre, up 9 paise per litre compared to Friday's rate, and that of diesel stood at Rs 69.01 per litre, data from Indian Oil showed.

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai with effect from 6 am on November 23:

City Nov-22 Nov-23 Petrol Diesel Petrol Diesel Delhi 74.35 65.84 74.44 65.79 Kolkata 77.04 68.25 77.12 68.20 Mumbai 80.01 69.06 80.10 69.01 Chennai 77.29 69.59 77.38 69.54 (Source: Indian Oil Corporation)

The domestic prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rates.

Globally, oil prices fell on Friday, pulling back from two-month highs as concern over US-China trade talks overshadowed expectations of an extension to Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) + production cuts. Brent crude futures eased 58 cents to settle at $63.39 a barrel.

The rupee on Friday gained by 5 paise to close at 71.71 against the dollar.

