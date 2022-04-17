Petrol, Diesel Prices Today In India: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged For 11th Consecutive Day

Petrol, diesel price today: Unchanged for the 11th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates held steady across four metros for an eleventh consecutive day on April 17, 2022.

The previous fuel price revision was on April 6, when petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre. Between March 22 and April 6, petrol and diesel prices were hiked 14 times, totalling Rs 10 per litre.

The retail price of petrol in Delhi stood at Rs 105.41 for 1 litre, while the diesel rate was ₹ 96.67.

In Mumbai, petrol costs ₹ 120.51 per litre while diesel is retailed at ₹ 104.77 per litre. Mumbai's fuel retail prices are the highest among all four metro cities. The state levies the value-added tax (VAT), so the retail price of fuel varies from state to state.

Fuel prices were unchanged for four months - Between November 4, 2021, and March 22, 2022 - because of assembly elections scheduled in crucial states from January to March 2022.

Oil retailers restarted the revision of fuel rates on March 22, 2022.

State-run oil refiners revise rates daily based on the Dynamic Fuel Price Methodology, which is based on several factors such as international crude prices, the exchange rate of the rupee against the dollar, actual and expected demand, and the trade flow in global crude markets.

In additional, central tax or excise duty, value-added tax (VAT) - which varies from state to state, and retailer commission is included to derive from the retail price of fuel - more than 57 per cent of the retail fuel price per litre goes towards taxes, duties, cess and dealer margins. So those costs included determining the final retail price of fuel at petrol pumps.

Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented from 6 am every day.

PTI reported on Thursday that petroleum Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, had urged states to cut VAT on petrol and diesel for giving relief to consumers.