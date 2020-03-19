Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged For Third Straight Day Across Major Cities

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Thursday

Petrol and diesel prices across major cities of the country remained unchanged for the third consecutive day on Thursday even as global crude oil prices slumped to multi-year lows as a result of price war between Russia and OPEC countries. According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation, on Tuesday, in Delhi, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 69.59 per litre and diesel at Rs 62.29 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is selling at Rs 75.30 per litre and diesel at Rs 65.21 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.71 per litre, while in Kolkata, petrol and diesel will cost Rs 64.62 and Rs 72.29, respectively.

Meanwhile, on the global front, oil prices rose on Thursday but pared early gains as investors tried to assess how effective massive stimulus by central banks will be in shoring up the global economy as the shock from the coronavirus pandemic deepens.

Bucking panic selling in other financial markets, Brent crude was up 37 cents, or 1.1 per cent at $25.25 a barrel by 9:25 am, having earlier risen to $27.19. The global benchmark slumped 13% on Wednesday in a third day of relentless selling.

US oil gained $1.44, or 7.1 per cent, to $21.81 after surging nearly 20 per cent earlier. The US benchmark dropped nearly 25 per cent in the previous session.