Petrol, Diesel Prices Steady Today After Going Up For Six Days In A Row

Metros Non-Branded Petrol Prices (Rs) On 6/3/2018 Delhi 72.39 Kolkata 75.12 Mumbai 80.26 Chennai 75.07 Metros Non-Branded Diesel Prices (Rs) On 6/3/2018 Delhi 62.96 Kolkata 65.65 Mumbai 67.05 Chennai 66.39

Petrol and diesel prices were kept steady today in top cities, after rates were raised for the sixth day in a row following rising global oil prices. Non-branded petrol today retailed at Rs 72.39 per litre in Delhi, Rs 75.12 in Kolkata, Rs 80.26 in Mumbai and Rs 75.07 in Chennai, according to Indian Oil's website. Non-branded diesel retailed at Rs 62.96 per litre in Delhi, Rs 65.65 in Kolkata, Rs 67.05 in Mumbai and Rs 66.39 in Chennai, according to Indian Oil's website. Petrol and diesel rates are revised with effect from 6 am every day.Oil marketing companies adopted the daily price revision system from June last year.

Besides global oil price and the rupee-dollar exchange rate, government levies also determine the final prices consumers pay at the pump. In top cities, petrol prices have gone up by close to Rs 2.5 per litre and diesel by nearly Rs 3.5 since the start of this year amid rising global oil prices.





Since January 1, petrol prices in Delhi are up by Rs 2.42 per litre in Delhi, Rs 2.4 in Kolkata, Rs 2.39 in Mumbai and Rs 2.54 in Chennai, according to Indian Oil's website.Since January 1, diesel prices in Delhi are up by Rs 3.32 in Delhi, Rs 3.35 in Kolkata, Rs 3.78 in Mumbai and Rs 3.56 in Chennai.

Global oil prices fell marginally today, pulled down by weaker stock markets after a key advocate for free trade in the U.S. government resigned, stoking concerns Washington will go ahead with import tariffs and risk a trade war. Soaring US crude oil production and rising inventories also dragged on crude prices, traders said.

Gary Cohn, economic adviser to US President Donald Trump, seen as a bulwark against protectionist forces within the government, said on Tuesday he was resigning, triggering a more than 1 per cent fall in S&P 500 futures in early Wednesday trade.Crude oil followed suit, with Brent futures down 51 cents, or 0.8 percent, from their previous close at $65.28 per barrel. (With Agency Inputs)





