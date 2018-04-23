Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Fifth Day In A Row; Rates Raised To Multi-Year Highs

Petrol price in Delhi is at its highest recorded level since September 14, 2013

Petrol and diesel prices today were hiked by 10 paise per litre across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. With that, while diesel price is at its highest ever level recorded in Delhi, petrol price is at a 55-month high. Effective 6 am, Monday, petrol retailed at Rs 74.5 per litre in Delhi, Rs 77.2 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 82.35 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 77.29 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation's website - iocl.com. Diesel prices were at Rs 65.75 per litre in Delhi, Rs 68.45 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 70.01 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 69.37 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil, the country's largest fuel retailer.