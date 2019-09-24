Petrol, Diesel Prices Rise For Eighth Day In A Row: 10 Things To Know

The domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates.

Petrol and diesel rates were increased by state-run oil marketing companies on Tuesday, which marked the eight straight day of hike in the fuel rates. With effect from 6 am on Tuesday, the price of petrol was at Rs 74.13 per litre in Delhi, Rs 76.82 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 79.79 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 77.06 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation's (IOC) website, iocl.com. Petrol prices were hiked in the range of 22-23paise per litre in the four metros compared to the previous day's rates, data from Indian Oil showed.