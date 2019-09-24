Petrol, Diesel Prices Rise For Eighth Day In A Row: 10 Things To Know

Here are 10 things to know about petrol, diesel prices today:
- In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai petrol prices were hiked by 22 paise per litre, respectively.
- In Chennai, the petrol rates were increased by 23 paise per litre.
- The rate of diesel was at Rs 67.07 per litre in Delhi, Rs 69.49 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 70.37 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 70.91 per litre in Chennai.
- Diesel prices were hiked by 14 paise per litre in Delhi and Kolkata.
- In Mumbai and Chennai, diesel prices were increased by 15 paise per litre.
- Oil marketing companies review fuel prices on a daily basis, and any revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.
- The domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates.
- The rupee, meanwhile, moved in a range of 70.72-71.04 against the dollar. The rupee was last seen trading at 71.02 against the US currency.
- Globally, oil prices dipped on expectations of subdued demand although uncertainty remained about whether Saudi Arabia would be able to fully restore output after recent attacks on its oil facilities.
- Oil prices had jumped by as much as 19 per cent early last week before coming off peaks after an attack on oilfields of Saudi Arabia over the previous weekend disrupted 5 per cent of global oil supply.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.