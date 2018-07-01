Petrol, Diesel Prices Revised. Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City Today

For the fifth day in a row, petrol and diesel prices remained constant across cities

In Delhi, petrol is now being sold (same as yesterday's price) for Rs 75.55 a litre, Rs 78.23 a litre in Kolkata, Rs 82.99 a liter in Mumbai and Rs 78.40 in Chennai. Similarly, diesel is being sold for Rs 67.38 in Delhi, Rs 69.93 in Kolkata, Rs 71.49 in Mumbai and Rs 71.12 in Chennai. Oil marketing companies (IOC, HPCL BPCL) revise the prices of petrol, diesel on a daily basis. The daily prices are made effective from 6 am.

The last time when petrol, diesel prices were slashed was on June 26 when petrol price came down in the range of 14 to 18 paise, and diesel was slashed in the range of 10-12 paise.

Until June 26 (the day when the last daily price cut took place), petrol prices had been cut for six consecutive days, and diesel prices for three days in a row.

Over a month of fuel price cuts

Fuel price cuts have been taking place for over one month now. During this time, petrol prices have fallen by Rs 2.88 a litre in Delhi from its peak of Rs. 78.43 on May 29. Similarly, diesel prices have come down by Rs 1.93 a litre since May 29 when the fuel touched a high of Rs 69.31. In Mumbai and Chennai, petrol prices were cut by Rs. 3.18 and Rs. 3.03, respectively, during this period. Diesel prices fell by Rs 2.30 and Rs 2.06 in Mumbai and Chennai, respectively.

The central government raised excise duty on petrol by Rs. 11.77 a litre and that on diesel by Rs. 13.47 a litre in nine instalments between November 2014 and January 2016 to shore up finances as global oil prices fell.