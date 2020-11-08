Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Sunday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax.

The oil marketing companies kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged on Sunday (November 8). In Delhi, the price of petrol remained at ₹ 81.06 per litre and that of diesel at ₹ 70.46 per litre, according to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation. In financial capital Mumbai, prices of petrol and diesel were at ₹ 87.74 per litre and ₹ 76.86 per litre respectively. The oil firms such as Indian Oil Corporation revise the fuel rates on a daily basis and implement the changes with effect from 6 am.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros (in rupees per litre) :

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Source: Indian Oil

Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation - which account for the majority of petrol and diesel stations in India - align the domestic rates with global benchmarks by taking into account changes in foreign exchange levels. Due to the local taxes, crude oil prices vary in different cities across the country.

Brent crude futures, the global benchmark for crude oil, were last seen trading 1.8 per cent lower at $40.21 per barrel, having fallen 0.70 per cent in the previous session. The contract, however, was headed for its first weekly gain in four.