Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check How Much You Have To Pay

Petrol and diesel prices were not slashed on Tuesday, despite global crude oil prices plunging by 4 per cent. A litre of petrol was being sold in Delhi for Rs 76.84; in Kolkata for Rs 79.51; in Mumbai for Rs 84.22; and in Chennai for Rs 79.76. A litre of diesel was being sold in Delhi for Rs 68.47; in Kolkata for Rs 71.03; in Mumbai for Rs 72.65; and in Chennai for Rs 72.28. Petrol, diesel prices on Tuesday are the same as on Monday, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

(No change in petrol, diesel prices on Tuesday.)

The above listed rates are applicable from 6 am on July 17, 2018. State-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices with effect from 6 am on a daily basis. Government allowed revision of fuel rates on a daily basis since mid-June last year to reflect changes in costs instantly.

The prices of fuel in Delhi had hit an all-time high of Rs. 78.43 per litre for petrol and Rs. 69.31 per litre for diesel on May 30 this year which were reduced later.

Brent crude prices rose from a three-month low on Tuesday after more oil workers went on strike in Norway, supporting a market that has been dominated by oversupply issues in recent days, reported news agency Reuters.

Brent crude futures had climbed 28 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $72.12 a barrel by 0331 GMT. They fell 4.6 per cent on Monday, at one point touching their lowest since mid-April.

US West Texas Intermediate futures were down 1 cent at $68.05. They fell 4.2 per cent on Monday.

(With Reuters Inputs)