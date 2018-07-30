Petrol Prices Hiked By 9 Paise Each In Four Metros, Diesel Up To 14 Paise

Petrol, diesel rates in the four metro cities were hiked by up to 14 paise.

Petrol and diesel prices were raised sharply across the four metro cities on Monday, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). One litre of petrol was being sold in New Delhi for Rs 76.25, in Kolkata for Rs 79.14, in Mumbai for Rs 83.70 and in Chennai for Rs 79.20, according to the data on IOC's website, iocl.com. One litre of diesel was being sold in Delhi for 67.75, in Kolkata for Rs 70.51, in Mumbai for Rs 71.93 and in Chennai for Rs 71.55.

On Sunday, petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged by fuel retailers after being slashed on Saturday. One litre of petrol was sold in New Delhi for Rs 76.16, in Kolkata for Rs 79.05, in Mumbai for Rs 83.61 and in Chennai for Rs 79.11. A litre of diesel was sold in New Delhi for Rs 67.62, in Kolkata for Rs 70.37, in Mumbai for Rs 71.79, and in Chennai for Rs 71.41.

(Petrol, diesel rates in the four metro cities on Monday)

On Monday, petrol rates in the four metro cities were hiked by 9 paise each. Diesel prices were hiked in Delhi by 13 paise and 14 paise each in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai.

In global crude markets, oil prices were supported by easing trade tensions and Saudi Arabia's temporary shutdown of a key crude shipping lane. US crude added 25 cents to $68.94 in early trade, while Brent rose 1 cent to $74.30 a barrel, according to a report by news agency Reuters.