Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For 8th Day To New Highs, Government Action Likely Soon

Mondays revision marks an eighth consecutive hike in petrol and diesel prices in the four metros

Petrol and diesel prices today were increased in the range of 33-34 paise per litre and 25-27 paise per litre across Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai. That marked fresh all-time highs of petrol and diesel prices in Delhi. On Sunday, petrol price in the national capital rose above the all-time high recorded in September 2013. Diesel prices had been registering new all-time highs for past few sessions. With effect from 6 am, Monday, petrol was sold at Rs 76.57 per litre in Delhi while diesel retailed at Rs 67.82 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation.