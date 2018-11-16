Petrol, Diesel Prices Reduced By 16-18 Paise Per Litre In Delhi, Mumbai

Petrol, diesel rates: Currently, the fuel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis

Petrol and diesel prices were reduced by 16-18 paise per litre in Delhi and Mumbai on Friday. With effect from 6 am on Friday, November 16, petrol prices were at Rs 77.1 per litre and Rs 82.62 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai respectively, according to a notification from Indian Oil Corporation. Diesel rates stood at Rs 71.93 per litre and Rs 75.36 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai. In Kolkata, petrol prices were at Rs 79.04 per litre on Friday, and diesel rate was at Rs 73.79 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices were at Rs 80.07 per litre and diesel rate at Rs 76.02 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

Petrol rate (rupees per litre) Diesel rate (rupees per litre) SMS text to receive latest price through SMS 16-Nov 15-Nov 16-Nov 15-Nov Delhi 77.1 77.28 71.93 72.09 RSP 102072 Kolkata 79.04 79.21 73.79 73.95 RSP 119941 Mumbai 82.62 82.8 75.36 75.53 RSP 108412 Chennai 80.07 80.26 76.02 76.19 RSP 133593

How to check petrol price and diesel price through SMS

Indian Oil provides provides information on the latest petrol and diesel prices to consumers through an SMS notification service. In order to receive the current rates of petrol and diesel in the four metros and 35 other cities across the country, the consumer is required to send an SMS to 9224992249 in the following format:

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

"For example, SMS 'RSP 102072' to 92249 92249 for petrol and diesel prices in Delhi," according to Indian Oil's website - iocl.com.

State-run oil marketing companies such as IOC currently revise fuel rates on a daily basis. The domestic rates of fuels are determined by global crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate.